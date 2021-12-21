Montana Historical Society Lands Half a Million Towards Construction

If you've never been to the Montana Historical Society (MHS) building in Helena, you have definitely been missing out.

They have more incredible artwork and historic items stored in their basement than most museums could boast on the main floor. That's a big part of why the MHS needed a new building. And now they're half a million dollars closer to getting it done.

Thanks to sizeable contributions from recent donors, including Montana's Stockman Bank, the Montana Historical Society raised over $500,000.

According to the MHS, "The family of Bob and Genevieve Morgan contributed $115,000 in their honor. Bob Morgan, a noted artist from Helena, was an MHS museum curator and acting director, and served on the Board of Trustees. His wife, Gen, also was a longtime supporter of MHS."

Stockman Bank, which has 36 full-service locations all across Montana, donated $100,000.

Stockman Bank CEO Bill Coffee: It’s important that we help honor and preserve our great state’s history, not only for us but for future generations.

Two more gifts totaling $60,000 were also received. The Montana Historical Society says they have now raised nearly $7 million out of the $15 million they have committed to raising.

Here's a design of what the new Montana Historical Society building and complex would look like:

Credit Montana Historical Society

And here's a video:

One of the most impressive aspects of the Montana Historical Society's collections is, of course, the Charlie Russell artwork:

The best known works in our art collection (8,000 pieces) are by Montana's "Cowboy Artist" Charles M. Russell. This collection (numbering over 200 pieces—24 major oils, 33 major watercolors, 40 pen and inks, 15 original models, 60 bronzes, and 34 illustrated letters) is one of the most significant collections of Russell art anywhere.