Montana Governor on Biden and Pelosi’s “Crazy Talk” on Inflation

So in case you missed it, President Joe Biden is claiming that government spending is NOT driving up in inflation. And then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi takes it even further. She claims that more government spending actually LOWERS the national debt. What?

Wait, so what you're telling me is- if I want to pay off my house, what I need to do is go out and buy a few more guns and that brand new fishing boat and BOOM- the debt will be paid off. Did you hear that honey?

I asked Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) for his reaction. He called Biden and Pelosi's statements "crazy talk" and says, "it is absolutely federal spending that is driving inflation."

It really is a tale of two cities, or shall we say a tale of two states when we look at the governing philosophy going on in America. And you can see the contrast in the numbers. The red Republican states are doing better than the blue Democrat-run states.

Here's some of the numbers shared by Molly Safreed with the Republican National Committee this week:

The top six states for jobs recovered are all led by Republicans.



More jobs are being recovered and unemployment is lower in red states.



Through January, 15 of the top 20 states for jobs recovered since the coronavirus pandemic began are led by Republican governors, and 17 of the top 20 states have Republican-controlled legislatures.

Here's what Governor Gianforte had to say when it comes to energy prices, which are also driving economic concerns.

Gov. Gianforte: I sent a letter to President Biden just this week which asked him to do three specific things that would bring us back to energy independence. One was reverse his decision on the Keystone XL, which would have brought lower cost crude into the country. Secondly, reopen oil and gas leasing on federal lands. And third, peel back the extra regulations they just added on top of oil and gas exploration. For Montana, what we've done is we've just moved to a online auction system for oil and gas leases on state land. We just had a very successful auction here in January. Finally we're getting good competitive bids, we're getting top dollar. That's going to allow us to fund our schools and infrastructure, which is what that money is targeted to. But at the end of the day, we went from a situation where we were not only energy independent, we were leading towards energy dominance in the world, and unfortunately this current administration (the Biden Administration) has reversed all that. And in doing that, we're less secure, because now we have to buy oil and gas from our enemies, rather than exporting oil and gas to our friends.

Here's our full chat with Gov. Gianforte on Tuesday: