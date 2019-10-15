Montana 1st In Gun Sales, 8th In U.S. for Most DUI’s

Safety.org just released a study that should surprise NO ONE who lives in the Last Best Place. Montanans buy a lot of guns.

An estimated 141.9 guns, for every 100,000 Montanans, were purchased in 2018. That puts us first in America. Alaska was second (140.1), followed by South Dakota (129.9), West Virginia (124.2), and Wyoming (113.7).

Regionally, average gun sales rates are highest in the West by a clear margin, with the average rate of gun sales per 1,000 adults in the West more than 20 points higher than the next-closest region. -Safety.org

A high percentage of gun sales does not equal violent gun crimes, however, according to study statistics. Montana had the third-lowest percentage of murder involving a gun (41.5), and one of the lowest percentages in the U.S. for robbery with a gun (24.4).

When it comes to suicide by gun, Montana topped the list with 19.4 suicides for every 100,000 people. Wyoming was second with 16.6 suicides.

A 2018 survey revealed that more American drivers are concerned about drunk drivers than violent crime or gun control.

Montana has one of the highest arrest rates in America for Driving Under the Influence (DUI), according to a SafeHome.org study. 413 DUI's for every 100,000 residents puts the Treasure State eighth on the list. South Dakota (938), North Dakota (836), and Wyoming (561) had the most DUI's in 2018.

Since 2007, DUI arrests decreased by nine percent in Montana. Wyoming DUI's rates dropped by more than 58 percent over that same period. North Dakota was one of only two states to have an increase in DUI arrests over the past decade, up 21.3 percent.

To see the complete DUI survey, CLICK HERE.