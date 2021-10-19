Teen Visiting From Afghanistan Charged With Rape in Missoula

At around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, staff at the Residence Inn by Marriott downtown saw a young female walk through the lobby visibly upset and crying, and go outside. An employee asked the female if she needed help, but the female kept walking.

Shortly after the female exited the lobby, a male, later identified as 19-year-old Zabihullah Mohmand, followed the female outside and engaged in what the employee thought was a verbal disturbance. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.

“911 received a call from the victim and also from the local motel who wanted to report seeing some concerning behavior between a male and female,” Arnold said. “Officers were able to connect the victim with the resources in Missoula to aid the victim with immediate medical assistance, conduct a preliminary investigation, and take a preliminary statement from the victim.”

According to court documents, the female victim called 911 at around 4:30 a.m. and reported that she had just been raped. She said that Mohmand is on a worldwide trip from Afghanistan and that she had just met him at the Badlander.

The victim said Mohmand asked her to go back to his hotel room, and she agreed. When they arrived at the room, the victim said she told Mohmand that she did not want anything to happen.

Out of respect, KGVO will not provide any details about the alleged incident.

“Additional officers were able to locate the suspect male and secure the area where the offense had been reported,” Arnold said. “Missoula Police detectives responded to the scene, made contact with the suspect and potential witnesses, and the victim. This case is still being investigated by Missoula Police Department Detectives.”

Mohmand reported that he and the victim had consensual sex. Mohmand is currently being charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

