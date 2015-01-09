Nothing this former NFL player did on the gridiron is even close to as impressive as what he recently did off of it.

Rob Konrad, who played fullback for the Miami Dolphins from 1999-2004, recently swam nine miles to shore after he fell off his boat while fishing by himself in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. And, yes, there were sharks in the water, to make the tale even more harrowing.

Coast Guard officials estimate Konrad was in the water for 10-12 hours on Wednesday night, so go ahead and make that joke that he was so good in the water because he was a dolphin. You know you want to.