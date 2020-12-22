Marine Commandant Joins Warriors & Quiet Waters Board

A well-renowned former commandant of the US Marine Corps is now serving on the board of the Bozeman-based Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation.

Warriors & Quiet Waters is an incredible organization that takes wounded warriors fly fishing and ice fishing here in Montana. They announced on LinkedIn that General James T. Conway will be joining the board after the first of the year.

Prior to his retirement, General Conway served as the 34th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps for four years. As Commandant, he served as the senior uniformed Marine responsible for the organization, training, and equipping of over 250,000 active duty, reserve, and civilian Marines throughout the United States and overseas, as well as the management of the $30-$40 billion annual Marine Corps budget.

Credit Gen. James T. Conway

According to his official bio on the Marine Corps University website, the four-star general retired from the corps in November of 2010 after serving in several high profile leadership positions: