Marine Commandant Joins Warriors & Quiet Waters Board
A well-renowned former commandant of the US Marine Corps is now serving on the board of the Bozeman-based Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation.
Warriors & Quiet Waters is an incredible organization that takes wounded warriors fly fishing and ice fishing here in Montana. They announced on LinkedIn that General James T. Conway will be joining the board after the first of the year.
Prior to his retirement, General Conway served as the 34th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps for four years. As Commandant, he served as the senior uniformed Marine responsible for the organization, training, and equipping of over 250,000 active duty, reserve, and civilian Marines throughout the United States and overseas, as well as the management of the $30-$40 billion annual Marine Corps budget.
According to his official bio on the Marine Corps University website, the four-star general retired from the corps in November of 2010 after serving in several high profile leadership positions:
As a field grade officer, he commanded two companies of officer students and taught tactics at The Basic School; he also served as operations officer for the 31st Marine Amphibious Unit to include contingency operations off Beirut, Lebanon; and as Senior Aide to the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff. Promoted to lieutenant colonel, he was reassigned to the 2d Marine Division as Division G-3 Operations Officer before assuming command of 3d Battalion, 2d Marines in January 1990. He commanded Battalion Landing Team 3/2 during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Selected for colonel, he served as the Ground Colonels' Monitor, and as Commanding Officer of The Basic School. His general officer duties included Deputy Director of Operations, J-34, Combating Terrorism, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C.; and President, Marine Corps University at Quantico, Virginia. After promotion to major general, he assumed command of the 1st Marine Division. In November 2002, MajGen Conway was promoted to lieutenant general and assumed command of the I Marine Expeditionary Force. He commanded I Marine Expeditionary Force during two combat tours in Iraq. In 2004, he was reassigned as the Director of Operations, J-3, Joint Staff, in Washington, D.C. Gen Conway assumed the duties of Commandant of the Marine Corps on 14 November 2006.