Man pleads guilty to blackmailing Montana businessman Goguen

KALISPELL, Mont. (Flathead Beacon) — A California man has pleaded guilty to a single count of blackmail stemming from efforts to extort money from Montana businessman Michael Goguen. The Flathead Beacon reports Bryan Gregg Waterfield Nash entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Missoula. Court documents say Nash targeted the Whitefish resident in a steadily escalating campaign to extort money from Goguen. Prosecutors accepted the plea in exchange for dismissing multiple charges of interstate stalking and interstate communication with the intent to extort. Prosecutors recommended a five-year probationary sentence for Nash, who is free on supervised release prior to an Aug. 7 sentencing hearing.