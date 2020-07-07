Man Dies After Being Shot in Billings Heights

The Billings Police Department released information regarding a homicide that took place late Monday night (7/6) in Billings Heights.

According to the BPD press release, a 21-year old Billings man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound in the 600 Block of Samuel Court around 11:35pm on Monday (July 6). After being transported to medical facility by ambulance, the man was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Billings Police officers were dispatched to the area for "a disturbance with a person being held at gun point" and notified while in route that a man had been shot. The shooter is a 52-year old male from Billings who was interviewed and released, according to the BPD report.

The investigation is classified as a homicide and remains open, on-going, and assigned to the BPD Investigations Division. -Billings Police Department

Approximately 10 minutes before the shooting took place on Samuel Court, an employee at a nearby Town Pump called 911 to report "an intoxicated male walking in and out of traffic." According to the Billings Police press release, they believe the intoxicated male and the deceased man who was shot on Samuel Court are the same individual.