It’s Not About Food, Vaccines. It’s About Freedom

It's not about vaccines. It's not about food. It's about freedom.

After taking some time off from the radio for a little while, I asked our listeners what I missed while I was out? I was surprised that one of the biggest topics that Montanans wanted to talk about was the pro freedom Cuban American rallies taking place across the country.

On Monday, we spoke with Danielle Alvarez. She is the communications director for the Republican National Committee (RNC). She's also the wife of a Marine Corps veteran, and she happens to be a Cuban American who was born and raised in Miami, Florida.

Alvarez: Cubans are risking everything to march for freedom, to call for an end to the communist dictatorship that has had a stranglehold on them for over 60 years. And the beautiful thing about what's happening is that they're carrying the American flag. It's a beacon for freedom and democracy, not just in the United States, but across the globe.

Alvarez says President Biden has showed a complete lack of leadership when it comes to supporting freedom in Cuba. She says part of the reason for the failed leadership, is because of the people in his own party who support Communism and Socialism.

Alvarez: You have to look at the Democrat Party, you have to look at the members of his party, like AOC, like Ilhan Omar, like Bernie Sanders, right? There are leaders within his own party that are socialists and communists. And so, when you look at the response, you have to think Democrats invite socialists and socialist policies within their party, and that's why we're seeing a weak response from Joe Biden, and a weak response from Democrats on Cuba.

Click below to listen to the full audio on our podcast:

