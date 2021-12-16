Help this Montana Woman Win a Big Game Hunt & $25,000

Alright Montana, we need you to help this young Montana woman win a 5-day bull elk hunt and $25,000 cash.

Meaghan Fisher isn't just any Montanan. She is currently serving in the Montana Army National Guard and is getting ready to deploy with her unit. She grew up in Kalispell, Montana and graduated from Flathead High School in 2019.

I spoke with Meaghan earlier this week about her chance to win this big game hunt. At the time, she was in the top 5 in the country. and with your votes she can win. As of Thursday morning she is now number four.

Here's how you can vote for Meaghan. Click here to go to her page at BigGameHero.com. She tells us that you can vote EVERY DAY until the contest closes in January.

She told me that she got to go on a few hunts with her dad this year and is hooked.

Here's what else is cool. Not only is she currently serving in the Montana National Guard, and about to deploy, but she also says that if she wins the $25,000, she'll donate $7,000 to the Fisher House. For those who don't know, the Fisher House is an incredible organization that looks out for the family members of our wounded warriors.

According to their website:

Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military & veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital. These homes are located at military and VA medical centers around the world.

Again, just click here for Meaghan's page at BigGameHero.com and remember you can vote for this Montanan every day.