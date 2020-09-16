Helena Guard Soldier Crushing the “Best Warrior” Competition

Montana is for badasses. You've seen the memes (they're accurate). Well, this guy beat the other badasses in Montana to win the Best Warrior competition in the Montana Army National Guard, and now he's crushing it in the national Best Warrior competition taking on the best of the best from elsewhere in the country.

Here's the latest featuring "Montana's own Sergeant Donald Swan":

Sergeant Swan placed first in the Army Combat Fitness Test on the second day of the competition, and continues to advance, getting 3rd place in the Land Navigation portion. Congratulations, SGT Swan! We're rooting for you back home! This competition allows the best of the best NCOs & Soldiers from each region to compete against one another to find out who really is the Best Warrior of the National Guard. The winner of this competition will have the opportunity to compete against the finalists in the entirety of the Army.

I gotta say- hats off to Sgt. Swan for crushing it at the Best Warrior competition. But I also have to say, hats off to every single one of the Montana National Guard soldiers and airmen for crushing it all year long. From helping firefighting efforts, helping to battle COVID-19, working throughout the year to be trained and ready and more- thanks for all you do.

Here's more photos taken by Command Sergeant Major Thomas Mooney (shared with permission):

