Most of you probably know this already, but our offices and studios are located on the 23rd floor of the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Billings. Formerly known as the Radisson and briefly, it was a Red Lion. I feel like there were at least one (maybe two?) other hotel brand logos on the top of the building that I'm forgetting to mention. Anway...

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media. I must have this.

Cool stuff caught my eye in the lobby this week.

Usually, when I stroll through the lobby in the morning there isn't too much excitement going on. Sometimes there is a trade show or convention happening, but typically there are a handful of guests checking out or a small group of airline pilots and flight attendants waiting for their shuttle ride to the airport.

This week at the edge of the lobby, a table had been filled with really cool memorabilia and autographed items and it caught my eye. It's a silent auction for Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

Similar auction tables are up at two other locations in Billings.

If you can't make it downtown, Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley has silent auction tables at Outback Steakhouse off King Ave W and there is a table at Bar Montana on Montana Ave. Bar Montana is right across the street from Buffalo Block at the Rex.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media - Johnny Cash & Elvis would look great in my office too.

Each table has nine items up for auction.

Jim Woolyhand, Execute Director at Habitat for Humanity said tables at each location have the same items. The tables will be out for six weeks and winning bidders will get to claim their awesome items at the first of the year.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media - The Gipper on a horse? Yes, please.

Broncos, Kobe, Jack Nicholson, and Ronald Reagan are all up for grabs.

Many of the items are autographed and come with certificates of authenticity. All are nicely framed and ready for display. Woolyhand said the memorabilia silent auction fundraiser kicked off a year ago, with different merchandise rotating throughout the year. To date, $11,000 worth of collectibles has been purchased. Habit for Humanity receives 25% of the sold price.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media - A little something for you Griz fans.

Habitat is now building its 91st home in the Billings area.

Woolyhand is thankful Habit for Humanity was able to purchase 5 1/2 acres near Wicks and Hawthorne in the Heights in 2018. The property has 21 lots, where six homes are already finished. Construction has begun on the organization's 91st home on the property and the 92nd home will be started this spring.

Habitat for Humanity is a great organization. Affordable housing has never been more needed than now in Montana. Consider a year-end donation if you're able to help support their efforts.