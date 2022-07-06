Gilda House Double Performance in Billings This Weekend

Today on the 23rd Floor of the Townsquare Tower, we welcomed Gilda House into the Cat Country 102.9 studio!

Gilda House is self-described as a "synths and moods" group, with Meg Gildehaus at the helm. This weekend, Gilda House is on the main stage in two locations over two days, performing for YOU, Billings!

Up first, visit Alive After 5 Thursday (July 7th) from 5 to 8 PM, and you'll catch them performing live on stage! If you're over 21, and you'd like access to adult beverages, you can get an adult wristband at any purple tent. Or, if you'd like the VIP Experience, you can reserve a spot at the DBA Office or by calling them and paying $10.

Then, you'll get a day off before Gilda House opens for Milky Chance at Downtown Summer Sounds 2. You'll find them at the Billings Skate Park Lot at 5 PM, with the show starting at 6 this Saturday (July 9th)

Take a listen to our interview below, and enjoy summer in Billings!