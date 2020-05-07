FREE POTATOES: The Great Potato Giveaway Sat. 5/9 at MetraPark

IMPORTANT UPDATE 5/7 - EVENT WILL BE AT THE METRA UPPER PARKING LOT. All other details remain the same. THANK YOU.

Townsquare Media Billings (owner of this awesome radio station) with Riverside Contracting and Foth Farms is bringing 20,000 pounds of FREE POTATOES to Billings. These russet potatoes are great for baking, mashing or frying and can also be used as seed potatoes for gardening.

The Great Potato Giveaway begins at 10 AM on Saturday, May 9th at the upper parking lot at Metrapark. Please bring your own bags, boxes or other containers. There is no limit, and no questions asked. The Great Potato Giveaway will conclude at 4 PM - OR WHILE SUPPLIES LAST - and social distancing guidelines will be required. Please wash potatoes before use.

We realize many people in our area are struggling with layoffs, furloughs and other financial hardships and we encourage anyone who is interested to come grab FREE potatoes.

About Foth Farms

Credit: Sherry Foth - used with permission

Matt Foth is a potato grower near Toston, MT. When the coronavirus first started spreading around the US back in early March they figured the food supply was going to be immune to price drops and supply issues. As national orders for french fries, tater tots, hash browns, etc. began to drop they were suddenly facing a mountain of unsold potatoes. Rather than dump them or feed them to cattle, Foth Farms offered to donate the spuds.

About Riverside Contracting

Credit: Riverside Contracting, Inc.

Founded in 1981, if you've driven on a road or highway in Montana, Riverside Contracting probably helped build it. One of the biggest road construction firms in the state, Riverside Contracting specializes in "State and Federally-funded construction contracts; projects large and small." The company is currently working on road construction projects throughout Montana and generously provided the potato transportation from Toston to Billings.