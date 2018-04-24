Former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Coming to Montana for Political Rally

Lieutenant General Michael Flynn retired from his position as President Donald Trump’s National Security adviser back in February, after a lot of finger-pointing from the administration and the press. Flynn will be speaking out again on national issues soon though, and in Montana of all places, according to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Troy Downing.

“I am tremendously honored,” Downing said. “Lieutenant General Michael Flynn and I had a conversation a few weeks ago and he told me that he thinks I am going to win the primary and that I can beat Tester. He wanted to know how he could help. He made it really clear, he said I want to make sure that we clean up Washington. The best way to clean up Washington is to send combat veterans to DC. I am happy to have his support. He is coming out to Billings on May 6.”

Flynn’s time as National Security Adviser was contentious and some have accused him of misleading Vice President Mike Pence about conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kisliak. Downing was asked how he deals with those accusations.

“If we don’t stand up for each other when we are attacked like that and we have problems like that, then who are we?,” Downing said. “I think that he has proven that he is a patriot. He has done amazing service for this country and I am happy to have him out here. I think we need to stand beside each other. If we don’t stand for our own, then who are we? A lot of people would love to hear what he has to say. He is a fellow combat veteran who put 33 years of service into this country. I am honored and proud to have him in Montana.”