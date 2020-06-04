Florida Sheriff Has a Message for Rioters and Looters [VIDEO]

As COVID-19 took hold in cities like New York and Seattle, I know many of you across Montana were thankful that you got your kids out of there. And if you weren't thankful then- you're thankful now, as violent protests and riots engulf several major cities across the country.

One of the more tragic outcomes of these riots has been the destruction of black-owned businesses caused by the rioters claiming to seek "justice." In parts of places like Minneapolis, some residents took up arms and exercised their 2nd Amendment rights in order to defend black-owned businesses.

Well, I think Montanans can identify with these business owners, and also with the Polk County, Florida sheriff when it comes to our 2nd Amendment rights.

Here's the message sent to any potential rioters or looters who may want to travel to his county. Sheriff Grady Judd sent this warning according to the New York Post:

“I would tell them, if you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters during a news briefing. “And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns. So, leave the community alone.”

Full video: