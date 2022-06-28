Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan in Montana Requesting Public Comment

Both agencies have worked together to create this plan, and the draft is now available for public comment.

In this draft, Montana describes their strategy, vision, and goals for spending $43 million allocated of federal funds over the next five years. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula, known as NEVI, Program was established through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at the federal level, to fund direct-current electric vehicle charging infrastructure along US interstate and highway corridors.

In order for Montana to receive funding, we must develop and submit an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Play to the Federal Highway Administration by August 1st, 2022. If you'd like to comment on this plan, DEQ and MDT are hosting a virtual listening session Monday, July 11th at 2:30 PM. It's open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.

Register for the listening session, review the draft plan and submit your comments/concerns at the DEQ Website on the button below.