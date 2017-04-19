Education in Special Election

Education has taken on a higher profile in national politics, between the replacement of No Child Left Behind and President Trump’s controversial selection of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. However TV and radio ads from Democratic congressional candidate Rob Quist and Republican Greg Gianforte as well as third-party groups in advance of the May 25 special election, fail to mention education. Gianforte is on record supporting school choice, while Montana public school advocates have vehemently opposed those initiatives.