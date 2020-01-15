Driver License Stations To Be Open On Martin Luther King Day

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Seven driver license offices will be open on Martin Luther King Day to provide additional times for residents to renew or replace Montana driver’s licenses or to obtain state identification or REAL ID cards, the Montana Motor Vehicle Division announced Tuesday.

Offices in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula will be open on Jan. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointments are needed and walk-in customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.

MVD Express in Billings will also be open for driver license services and vehicle registrations. Convenience fees apply.

The offices were also open on the Veteran’s Day holiday in November to serve more people, in part due to the additional information required to get a REAL ID and in part due to a staffing shortage among licensing clerks, the Department of Justice has said.

Appointments are required during regular hours to renew a driver’s license, get a state identification card or a REAL ID. REAL ID-compliant identification, passports, passport cards or military or tribal identifications will be needed to board commercial flights starting on Oct. 1.

There are no driver’s license or state ID appointments available in Bozeman until the last week of March and early April. Appointments in Billings and Missoula are seven weeks out while the earliest Helena appointments were six weeks out on Tuesday.