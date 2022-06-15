Downtown Billings Gas Station Robbed By Man With a Bat, Again.

Downtown Billings Gas Station Robbed By Man With a Bat, Again.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Billings Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a convenience store near downtown where a bat was used.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD page on Twitter, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Holiday Stationstore in the 100 block of Broadwater Avenue.

BPD Sgt. Peterson said on social media that the suspect "brandished a bat and threatened an employee." The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, according to the post.

Billings Police say the suspect is a Hispanic or Native American male, and an investigation is ongoing.

Two other robberies with a bat were reported in May by the Billings Police Department.

On May 11, a man robbed the Holiday Stationstore at 745 Grand using a bat to threaten an employee.

On May 14, a suspect described as a Hispanic or Native American male threatened an employee of a local business with a bat.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated if more information becomes available.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: billings police, robbery
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top