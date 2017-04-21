Disbarred Lawyer Charged with Animal Abuse

A former Billings attorney has been charged with animal abuse. KTVQ.com reports that Randy Laedeke, disbarred due to allegations that he embezzled money from his client’s estate, was charged on Thursday. He was set to appear in Yellowstone County Justice Court on two counts of cruelty to animals.

The investigation into the care of Laedeke’s horses began in 2015 when an animal control officer received a report of two loose horses in the area. The officer found the horses that appeared extremely thin and rated them the lowest possible score of 1 on the Henneke Body Scoring System, which is used to rate horse health. Investigators subsequently found about 25 horses on his property in poor condition, with little or no food or water. Laedeke acknowledged they were a little thin, but denied the horses were in poor shape.