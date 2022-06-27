Dig Dinosaurs? Head East for Montana’s 10th Annual Dino Shindig

I don't know why kids love dinosaurs so much, but most of them do. An article from New York magazine's The Cut, attempted to help explain why children are captivated by the ancient creatures, noting that psychologists call this type of curiosity an "intense interest" and that almost a third of all children have one at some point, typically between the ages of 2 and 6. Frequently it can be an obsession with toy cars/trucks or other toys but one subject of interest frequently near the top is dinosaurs.

I don't have a toddler level of fascination for dinosaurs, but even as an adult it blows my mind that these huge reptiles once covered the earth millions of years ago. I also think it's pretty cool that we have significant dino remnants right in our eastern Montana backyard.

Image via YouTube/Carter County Museum Image via YouTube/Carter County Museum loading...

Head to Ekalaka for the Dino Shindig July 23 - 24, 2022

In 2013 the Carter County Museum in Ekalaka started the first Dino Shindig, which has continued to grow each year. It was named the Montana Event of the Year in 2017 by the Office of Tourism and Business Development. About a four-hour drive from Billings, the population of Ekalaka (330'ish) balloons in size during the weekend event, which promises fun for young and old dino lovers alike.

Images via YouTube/Carter County Museum Images via YouTube/Carter County Museum loading...

As close as you can get to a dinosaur.

It appears that spots are now filled for the popular excursion to an active dino dig site, but there is still plenty of fun things to see and do during the weekend event. The Carter County Museum website says,

Visitors travel from all over the world to hear lectures from leading paleontologists, partake in kids activities, and dance the night away.

Southeast Montana has a special beauty. If you do head over to the Dino Shindig, spend at least part of your trip checking out Medicine Rock State Park. It's just 12 miles from Ekalaka.