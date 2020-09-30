Colstrip and Billings Landing a Visit by Trump’s Energy Secretary

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

President Trump's Secretary of Energy is coming to Montana later this week. According to the Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and Senator Steve Daines' (R-MT) office, Colstrip and Billings will both serve as host to the member of President Trump's cabinet.

Here's the latest details from the Department of Energy:

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette will travel to Billings, Montana where he will engage with local officials and energy stakeholders in the state. On Friday, he will tour the Colstrip Power Plant and participate in a media availability.

Senator Daines says he wanted to bring the secretary to Montana "to meet directly with Montanans to discuss the importance of Montana energy jobs." In a prepared statement, Daines added:

I’m excited to welcome Secretary Brouillette to Colstrip to meet with hardworking Montanans and talk about the importance of supporting Montana energy jobs and having a diverse energy portfolio.

Daines has been a long-standing supporter of both Colstrip, and jobs in coal production. His office shared a few pieces of legislation the senator believes could support Colstrip and other Montana coal communities: