Check Out What Will Be Opening in Billings in 2020
There have already been some exciting additions to the Magic City in recent weeks with Panera Bread, Tippy Cow Cafe, and Whole Hog Breakfast Sandwiches opening for business.
Before the end of 2020, Billings will celebrate the grand opening of even more new stores and businesses.
Here are some highly anticipated openings we're looking forward to:
Freefall Brewery, Audrey's Pizza Oven, FinnBrooks Monster Subs at Rimrock Mall (opening soon)
At Home - Decor Superstore in the former Shopko location. (opening Spring 2020)
City Brew Coffee in the DoubleTree Hotel at 27 N. 27th Street (opening Spring 2020)
D-Bat Billings at Rimrock Mall (opening soon)
REI at Shiloh Crossing (opening Spring 2020)
Billings is an incredible outdoor community and we look forward to further connecting our local members and visitors to their favorite outdoor places and activities. Whether our members are hiking one of the area’s many trails or road tripping along the scenic Beartooth Highway, we can help them plan any kind of adventure -Janet Hopkins, REI Regional Director of Mountain Region