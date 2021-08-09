BREAKING: Wildfire Ignites Less Than 20 Miles from Billings (8/9)

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

Monday afternoon around 4 pm large plumes of smoke were clearly visible from a new wildfire that ignited east/southeast of the Pryor Creek Golf Course. KULR 8 is reporting that I-90 eastbound is currently closed at mile marker 462, due to rapidly deteriorating visibility in the area.

Photo by Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media's Mark Wilson took the photo above from the Pryor Creek Golf Course at 4 pm and said the fire started sometime after 1 pm. Wilson noted multiple fire fighting crews were heading towards the fire as he was leaving the area.

Photo by JR Ellsworth, used with permission

Photos provided by JR Ellsworth show multiple agencies are responding to the fire as well as air support.

Photo by JR Ellsworth, used with permission
Google Maps

As of 5:17 pm, City County Dispatch did not have any additional details regarding the fire, that appears to be burning in dry hills and grassland east of the golf course and at this time the fire has not been posted on InciWeb.  This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The public is encouraged to avoid the area.

