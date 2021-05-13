Billings Police are investigating another shooting in the city, after an early Thursday morning (5/13) incident on the south side.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the drive-by shooting took place at 2:47am MDT in the 500 block of South 32nd Street, when BPD reports a "house was shot at multiple times."

No injuries were reported in the shooting, according to Billings Police Sgt. Jensen, and the suspects in the drive-by are "unknown" at the time of the Twitter post.

An investigation into the shooting by the Billings Police Department is on-going, according to the report.

There have been six shooting incidents reported by the Billings Police Department on Twitter since the beginning of May.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

