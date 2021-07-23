Billings Police Looking for Vehicle Possibly Connected to Eldorado Dr. Shooting

Credit: Google

Investigators with the Billings Police Department are searching for a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting last month, and they're asking for help from the public.

According to a press release from Billings Police Sgt. Lieutenant Brandon Wooley, the Investigations Division is looking for a "vehicle of interest" in an early morning July 3 shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Eldorado Drive.

In that incident, a 32-year old Billings man was shot multiple times, and was transported to the hospital with "life-threatening injures."

Billings Police are looking for a suspect vehicle that is described as a late 90's or early 2000's light-colored passenger car, and has a red passenger side door, according to the report.

Courtesy: Billings Police

A nearby surveillance camera caught a photo of the vehicle of interest, and anyone with information regarding its whereabouts should call the BPD Investigations Division at 406-657-8476. If you would like to provide an anonymous tip, you can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 406-245-6660.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

