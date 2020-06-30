Billings PD Releases Details on Recent Shootings, Stabbing

The Billings Police Department has released more information about several incidents that occurred throughout the city on Monday (6/29).

According to a press release, an officer involved shooting took place yesterday (Monday) following a pursuit and attempted carjacking. The Billings PD Special Crimes Unit was following a stolen vehicle when it stopped for gas at 3150 King Avenue West. A Yellowstone County Sheriff deputy joined Billings Police and attempted to block the vehicle when the driver rammed an unmarked police vehicle, and drove directly at the deputy, making contact with him.

The deputy discharged is firearm at the vehicle. BPD Officers did not fire their weapons. The stolen vehicle fled the area eastbound on King West with an SCU Officer in pursuit. The SCU Officer lost sight of the stolen vehicle. A short time later marked BPD Units located the stolen vehicle in the area of Laurel Road and pursued the vehicle to the area of Amend Park where the stolen vehicle crashed into a ditch. The 32 year old driver fled on foot to the area of the Taco Bell located at 749 Commerce way, where he proceeded to attempt to steal an occupied truck. BPD Officers were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. -Billings Police Department

The 32-year old suspect was transported to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound, according to the press release. A 23-year old female passenger in the stolen vehicle was also hospitalized due to injuries, but it's not clear whether she sustained the injuries from the accident, gunfire, or both.

No other details were given about the two individuals involved in this incident, as the investigation is on-going.

Around 5:05pm yesterday (6/29), Billings Police responded to another shooting at 204 Prickett Lane. According to a press release, a 16-year old male was shot, and a 17-year old male was arrested with a charge of assault with weapon. The shooting victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment, and the suspect is currently in custody with youth services. The name of the 17-year old suspect was not given since he is a juvenile.

Billings Police also released information about a stabbing that occurred on Monday night (6/29). According to the press release, BPD responded to a stabbing of a 57-year old male at 1st and Broadway at 11:46pm last night (Monday).

Officers believe the stabbing occurred in the 2800 block of 2nd Avenue North. There appears to have been some type of disturbance involving multiple people. No suspects have been identified or arrested. The investigation is on-going.

The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance with multiple stab wounds, according to the report. Anyone who has information related to this incident can contact Billings Police at 406-657-8200.

In another press release, Billings Police also announced they arrested 34-year old James Fisher from Billings for " a valid arrest warrant for Deliberate Homicide in relation to homicide at 49 Florine Lane on 04/27/2020." According to the report, Fisher was arrested near 6th Avenue North and North 22nd Street on Monday night (6/29) at 8:06pm.