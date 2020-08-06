Billings PD Release Info on Custer Avenue Drive-By Shooting

The Billings Police Department is continuing their investigation into a Wednesday evening (8/5) shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of Custer Avenue.

According to the BPD press release, officers responded to a reported shooting involving a residence on Custer Avenue, and a sport utility vehicle driving by just after 5pm on Wednesday.

Officers arrived in the area and surrounded the residence where one of the shooters went inside. After several minutes of commands and communication by police, a 26 year old Billings man identified as Paul Underwood surrendered peacefully without incident. Paul Underwood was remanded at Yellowstone County Detention Facility on five (5) counts of Felony Criminal Endangerment and several warrants. No other arrests have been made.

Billings Police continue to investigate the involvement of the sports utility vehicle, had while there have been no reported injuries associated with the shooting, they do not believe the incident to be a random act of violence. Police say it's likely an association of some type between shooters