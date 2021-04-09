Billings Will Get Concert from Travis Tritt Summer 2021

With a new album set to be released on May 7, Travis Tritt will bring his "No-Frills Classic Outlaw-Country Sound" to the Magic City this summer.

Travis Tritt will perform at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, July 31, 2021, with tickets starting at $39.50, and they go on-sale Friday, April 16 at 10am.

Tritt has sold more than 30 million albums, is a two-time Grammy winner, and holds 4 CMA Awards. He's helped reunite the Eagles, had Waylon and Kenny Rogers as mentors, and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Get our free mobile app

“I remember what made me fall in love with music in the first place when I was just a little kid, walking around singing Roger Miller songs when I was five-years-old, singing gospel music in church and going to bluegrass festivals with my uncle,” he smiles. “I honestly believe I was put on this earth to create music and to move myself. Hopefully if I can move myself, I can move other people as well and for me, that’s exciting. I’m just so thrilled and honored to have a career that has lasted this long and still be able to put new music out that moves people and still do what I’ve always loved to do.” -Travis Tritt

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State