Billings Casino Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Searching for Suspect

A casino in midtown Billings was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning (8/8), according to a report on social media from the Billings Police Department.

In the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sargeant Schwartz said a male suspect robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint around 1:22 am Monday at 1310 15th Street West.

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

BPD says the suspect fled the scene with an "undisclosed amount of money," and was described as a male in his late teens to early 20's, and was around 5' 10" tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

The man fled the Gold Dust Casino in what was described as an "ATV/Motorcycle type vehicle," and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jeans, according to the social media post.

Billings Police Sgt. Schwartz said none of the victims in the robbery sustained any physical injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information is released by the Billings Police Department.

