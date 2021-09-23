A shooting early this morning near the Billings Logan International Airport sent one man to the hospital, and currently Billings Police say the suspect is unknown.

According to the press release from BPD Captain Neil Lawrence, officers responded just after midnight to the roundabout at North 27th Street and East Airport Road for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers identified a 38-year old man from Billings who had a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital, according to the report.

During an investigation of the shooting, Billings Police learned that the 38-year old man had been stopped in his vehicle when an unknown suspect approached him, "brandished a handgun and shot the victim," according to the press release.

According to the report, the suspect fled the area in his vehicle, but law enforcement was not able to locate him after they were contacted.

No charges or arrests have been made in the shooting, and according to the report, There's an on-going investigation being conducted by the BPD Investigations Division.

If anyone has any information about the shooting near the Billings Airport roundabout, you are asked to call the Investigations Division at 406-657-8476. Anonymous tips can also be made through the Crime Stoppers tip line at 245-6660.

No further information regarding the Thursday morning (9/23) shooting was available at the time this story was published.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them