Billings Man Robbed By 3 Juveniles Using a Hatchet in Downtown

Billings Police have arrested three individuals who were allegedly involved in a robbery early on Sunday morning in Downtown Billings.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, BPD officers were dispatched at 4:35 am to 2500 1st Avenue North where three juvenile males robbed a 36-year-old Billings man using a hatchet.

In the social media post, Billings Police Sgt. Schnelbach said that all three suspects in the robbery have been located and arrested.

No information was provided about any injuries the victim may have received in the incident.

This story will be updated if more information is released.