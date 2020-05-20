Billings man pleads not guilty in killing of man in his home

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings man has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of a man who the defendant alleged would not leave his home. Sixty-two-year-old Robert Webster Knight Jr. entered his plea during an initial court appearance on Tuesday. He's charged with deliberate homicide in the death of 33-year-old Kenneth Cobb. District Judge Michael Moses set bail at $250,000. Knight allegedly told police that he shot Cobb after retrieving a gun "in the heat of a moment" when the victim refused to leave Knight's home. Cobb had been staying with his girlfriend in Knight's basement and the couple had gotten into an argument earlier in the night.

