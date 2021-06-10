Billings, Here’s Why You Should Vacation in Denver This Year

I was talking about vacations with a coworker this morning who is taking hers in Denver. And I've been there several times, so I thought that I would give some highlights of my trips to her and you.

A lot of people drive there rather than fly because you don't have to wear a mask when you drive. It's about eight hours through Wyoming. I made it once in five hours and forty-five minutes. But that was back when you didn't get the death penalty in Wyoming for going 135mph.

Everybody's reasons for going to Denver are different. Some go for professional sports teams. I've been to Coors Field to see several games. It's a great ballpark with a large selection of really good food.

If you like to climb, Colorado has the "Fourteeners." Those are the fifty-eight mountains in that state with peaks above fourteen thousand feet. Many of those are close to Denver.

If you are a golfer, I can recommend The Golf Club At Bear Dance in Larkspur, which is about forty minutes south of Denver. It's about a hundred dollars to play, but it is absolutely beautiful. One of the holes is a "driveable" par four with multiple sand traps in front of the green in the shape of a bear paw. And maybe I liked this course so much because they don't allow golfers to walk. You have to take a cart. Fine by me.

There are also a couple of "Top Golf" locations. "Top Golf" combines food and drink with holes in one. The one I was at had three tiers and we had a group of young men having their bachelor party. It was a lot of fun.

I tell everybody that even if you don't get to see a concert there, go see Red Rocks park at Morrison. It's a neat place to walk around with a great view of the mountains.

Very nearby is the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. In addition to a big section on John Denver, you'll see displays by other Colorado-based acts like Dan Fogelberg, Firefall, Poco, and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band just to name a few.

Just outside is where "spirit," the statue of John Denver holding an eagle ended up.

If you're going for some shopping and sitting out on patios for a meal, head downtown to the 16th Street Mall. It's a mile and a quarter of shopping, dining, and beverages on patios that will provide something for everybody in your group.

I think that I just talked myself into another trip there.

