Here in Billings, I love welcoming people into the Townsquare Tower to talk about local events, services, and more. Today, Cory with Aware visited us in the Cat Country 102.9 studio to talk about the Early Head Start Program.

AWARE Early Head Start provides children with services that encourage and promote social, emotional, physical growth and development, and cognitive skills. Learning is designed to respond to the individual strengths and needs of each child. Children of all abilities are welcome.

By focusing on evidence-based best practices, Early Head Start improves children’s lives by providing family-focused child development and school readiness services. These include health, behavioral health, education, and nutrition services. Early Head Start receives the Child and Adult Care Food Program reimbursement to provide nutritious meals when the child attends the center-based option.

To hear the interview with Cory, listen below!