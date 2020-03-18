Albertsons Reserves Hours for Senior Citizens and Other At-Risk Populations

Albertsons Grocery stores will be reserving hours for at-risk members of the community to come and shop. They will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 AM to 9 AM for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated.

The company issued the following statement on its website:

"The situation around Coronavirus continues to unfold. Across Albertsons Companies 2,200+ stores nation-wide, we know that some of our most vulnerable neighbors are senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems, who have been advised to avoid leaving home as much as possible.

We are sensitive to the fact that everyone is anxious to make sure they have the items they need, and we also know that everyone wants their neighbors to stay safe and healthy, too. We will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 AM to 9 AM for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. We are asking that our customers help us reserve this shopping time for those most at risk in our communities. We thank our customers in advance for their compassion and understanding toward their neighbors and friends, and in helping us maintain this temporary operations guideline.

Our store hours are being updated continuously on our websites. For the best information on when your local store is open, please visit your local store's website."