3 in the World, Local Boy Back for the Darby, Montana Rodeo

He's number 3 in the world, and when it comes to Montana's Bitterroot Valley, he's a local boy. Professional bareback rider Richard Champion will be back in Darby this weekend for the "Riggin' Rally" at the Darby Rodeo Arena.

Sounds like a great opportunity to not only see some good rodeo featuring some of the best in the world, but also a great opportunity to cheer on a local. Here's a preview from the Darby Rodeo Association:

Richmond Champion is sitting #3 in the world and will compete next weekend in Darby, MT at The World's Richest Bareback Riding! Don't miss it! Get your tickets here>> www.darbyrodeo.org

You can also check out the Darby Rodeo Association on Facebook.

In 2020, Champion finished 8th in the world standings. In 2019, he finished fourth in the world standings. Career earnings total over $1.3 million.

He's also got a pretty interesting background, according to his official Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association (PRCA) bio.

His wife Paige was a pairs figure skater for Canada in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. His brother Doug is also a PRCA bareback rider, and his mom competed in equestrian events in high school. He got his start as a bull rider at the age of 13 and made his first bareback ride when he was 17.

Here's Champion riding in Baker, Montana back in 2019:

And here's a look at the Darby Rodeo Arena from KPAX-TV back in September of 2020: