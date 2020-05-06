1st Montana resident convicted of murder by DNA gets parole

BOZEMAN, Mont. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle) — The first Montana resident convicted of a homicide based on DNA evidence has been granted parole. The Montana Board of Pardons and Parole made the decision last week but a release date for 73-year-old Larry Moore hasn't been scheduled yet. He has served 28 years of a 60-year sentence for killing Gallatin County sheriff's Deputy Brad Brisbin in 1990. Moore revealed where he'd hidden Brisbin's body in 1995 in exchange for the dismissal of a federal charge alleging he was conspiring to bomb the Montana State Prison warden's office. Moore has served 25 years of his sentence at a prison in Oregon.

