NewsTalk 95.5

Ben Steele On Time and Under Budget
Ben Steele Middle School is on time and under budget to open this fall.
Two Yellowstone County deputies were sent to the hospital following a potential chemical contamination Thursday night.
Montana State University Billings has honored eighty-three-year-old attorney Maria Elena Beltran.
Billings annual police report indicates fewer DUI crashes, fewer downtown calls, along with more violent assaults in 2016.
A committee will recommend that each city council member appoint a resident in to be part of the new city administrator selection process.
Montana's law defining sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent are antiquated, according to a bill introduced by a Missoula legislator before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday.
A Helena woman, Carol Mackin, was escorted out of the State House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Thursday afternoon, after failure to heed the chairman's warning that she had spoken too long at the podium.
27 year-old Lamont Brown of Pablo appeared in Missoula Justice Court on Thursday and was held on $35,000 bail for several alleged crimes that occurred on Tuesday morning.
Authorities in London have identified the man who killed three people outside the British Parliament building on Wednesday as Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old born in England.
Missoula police have revealed that the massive power outage in town on Wednesday afternoon was the result of some criminal behavior.
A missing Mineral County woman has been found dead from exposure in the rugged Fish Creek area of western Montana.
Accusations are swirling over a Frenchtown schoolteacher regarding alleged inappropriate contact with students, but no charges have been filed...
The Montana House Appropriations Committee met on Wednesday afternoon and in four different bills allocated over $200 million for basic infrastructure.
Over the St. Patrick's Day weekend, the largest hot spring pool at the Jerry Johnson Recreation site in the Clearwater National Forest was filled with silt and debris from heavy spring runoff.
The Montana Healthcare Foundation and the State Department of Health and Human Services released a report this week about taking practical and cost-effective steps to address the state’s exploding substance abuse crisis.
In a possible terrorist attack Wednesday afternoon, a vehicle rammed into a crowd of pedestrians outside the British Parliament in London. A man then exited the vehicle and stabbed a police officer to death; other officers then shot and killed the assailant.
Missoula Police encountered an odd situation late Tuesday night involving a drunk driver in the wrong lane of traffic at a red light
Mineral County Sheriff Tom Bauer says the body of 56-year-old Debra Ann Koziel has been found after days of searching in the Fish Creek area.
The State of Montana has filed three liens against Democrat Congressional candidate Rob Quist for unpaid taxes.