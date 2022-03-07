ZZ Top Coming to Billings, Win Free Tickets with Our Mobile App

MetraPark released the announcement today (3/7) that ZZ Top is returning to Montana on Sunday, June 12th at First Interstate Arena in Billings. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 am at the box office or online. Keep reading for the special PRE-SALE CODE, that allows fans to buy tickets a day earlier - and we have a giveaway you won't want to miss!

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. loading...

Purchase tickets on Thursday (3/10) with the pre-sale code RAWWHISKEY.

Remember back in the pre-internet days, when your favorite band came to town and you would spend hours in line (sometimes overnight!) to be first in line at the box office? Yeah, we kind of miss those days, actually. Now, if you want to get tickets early, it's all about the internet.

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images loading...

It's the band's first tour without Dusty Hill.

Dusty Hill died on July 28th, 2021. The bassist, drummer, and sometimes vocalist (lead vocals on Tush) joined the newly formed band in 1969. When he passed, his wife penned a heartfelt letter to fans. She wrote (in part),

Early Wednesday morning my world and yours would lose a great musician and I would lose my greatest love. He woke me up and we talked and as he was sweetly chatting with me he suddenly stopped and he was gone in an instant. So, while I feel numb and lost and alone and in a million pieces, I know he will always be with me in my heart and soul and I will join him when the Lord calls me home to be with them.

After Hill's passing, the band chose their long-time guitar tech Elwood Francis to take his place on-stage. Ironically, Francis also sports a long, white beard.

Win 'em before you can buy 'em this week on 103.7 The Hawk.

We've got a chance for you to win a pair of tickets each day this week (3/7 - 3/11), with a Mobile App Exclusive Contest. Just click on the Win Stuff tab on the Mobile App to enter. We'll pick a winner at random each day from all entries.

Get our free mobile app