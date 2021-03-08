Ultimate Zombie Apocalypse Rig For Sale in Wyoming

Imagine rolling up to a crowded Montana campground this summer in a beast like this. Mothers would pull their young children closer. Fathers would stare in wonder. People would likely give you plenty of space. At minimum, you would certainly be the topic of discussion around the campfires that evening, as neighboring campers try to figure out what kind of madman rolls in a rig like this.

Credit: Ebay Motors

Technically not an RV (yet!), this 1970 Kaiser Jeep box truck featured pop-out sides long before they became commonplace on modern campers and is currently listed on Ebay Motors for $20,000. Located in Rawlins, WY the "XM820 5 TON EXPANSIBLE VAN BODY TRUCK 6X6 M32" has just 23,902 miles on the odometer.

The picture below reveals a blank canvas in the box of the truck, should you choose to retrofit the unit with a bed, camp kitchen, or whatever other amenities you desire to complete your Ultimate Zombie Apocalypse camper.

Credit: Ebay Motors

The seller states that the vehicle runs great and starts right up on the first crank. The 6-wheel-drive truck underwent a "post-Desert Storm complete Army rebuild" and the Cummins 250 diesel engine has just 419 hours on it. The cab interior is no-frills.

Credit: Ebay Motors

The beast comes with a 250,000 BTU A/C unit, new batteries and four extra spare tires. I have no idea if $20K is a good deal or not and I'm sure a project vehicle like this could easily turn into a huge money pit. My fascination, however, is undeterred. I mean, lots of people have turned old-school busses into campers. This is approximately 100X more awesome. See a couple more pictures and the listing HERE.

