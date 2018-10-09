Zinke Withdraws 30,000 Acres in Paradise Valley from Mining

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke finalized the withdrawal of more than 30,000 acres of federal lands in southwest Montana’s Paradise Valley from mining for 20 years, subject to valid existing rights.

Zinke spoke with Aaron Flint on the Montana Talks radio show before the announcement on Monday morning.

“There are places that are sensitive that should be looked at with a more careful eye,” said Zinke. “When I was a Congressman, the Paradise Valley was first brought to my attention. Chico and the community leaders looked at it and we determined that this is not a place to mine.”