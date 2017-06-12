Zinke Submits 45 Day Interim Report On Bears Ears National Monument In Utah

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced on Monday he has informed the White House that a 45 day interim report on the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah has been submitted.

"On April 26, President Trump signed an Executive Order directing me to review the monuments designated under the Antiquities Act since January 1st, 1996 that are 100,000 acres or more in size, or any monument the Secretary deems to have been created without appropriate public input," Zinke said."I met with representatives from agriculture, tourism, conservation and historic preservation, in addition to spending a great deal of time with the tribes. The monument will be managed in cooperation with the tribes."

The Executive Order states: "Within 45 days of the date of this order, the Secretary shall provide an interim report to the President... The interim report shall include recommendations for such Presidential actions, legislative proposals, or other actions consistent with law as the Secretary may consider appropriate to carry out the policy set forth in section 1 of this order."

"I have talked to the Utah delegation," Zinke said. "I have talked with the governor. I have talked to the tribes and there is a general consensus of optimism. The reports are that it was a thoughtful process with thoughtful conclusions, and I look forward to your comments. The report is now public."

Due to the 120-day final review period for Bears Ears National Monument, the formal public comment period for Bears Ears will be extended through July 10th and will close with the overall comment period. Comments may be submitted on regulations.gov or by traditional mail.