Zinke Celebrates Historic Conservation, Infrastructure Gains

He was a strong backer of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) as Montana's congressman. And he got the ball rolling on historic conservation and infrastructure investments as President Trump's Secretary of the Interior.

Needless to say, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was very pleased to see passage of the Great American Outdoors Act in the US Senate. Zinke credited Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) for getting the bill through the Senate.

Zinke: This should be a national priority because our parks, the system itself, our wildlife refuges, our forest service lands- they're the envy of the world. I'm just so thrilled that this effort went forward....Steve Daines and I, we've battled for LWCF.

Zinke also credited the bipartisan work on the legislation, calling it a "red, white, and blue bill."

Full audio with former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Montana Talks with Aaron Flint:

