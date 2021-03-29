Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary Needs Help After Wind Damage

A sanctuary in Red Lodge that provides "welfare to wildlife" is looking for volunteers to help clean up damage caused by high winds, after one of their sheds flipped over on Sunday (3/28).

According to a post on the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary Facebook page, high winds over the weekend blew over a hay shed on their property, where it was impaled on fence posts.

Photos of the destruction show an upside-down shed with fence posts through the top and other areas of fencing having damage caused by the flipped building.

Credit: Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary

A High Wind Warning for the Red Lodge area on Monday (3/29) made conditions too dangerous for cleanup at the Sanctuary to begin today, but the post said they "could sure use some help tomorrow afternoon, though."

The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary says they can use help on Tuesday (3/30) moving the hay, and getting what's left of the hay shed disassembled. According to the Facebook post, they plan to begin disassembling the shed at 1pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

The wind last night flipped over our hay shed and impaled it on some fence posts. We're going to need some help cleaning... Posted by Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday, March 29, 2021

If you are available to help the sanctuary with clean-up on Tuesday, organizers ask that you call Gary 406-446-1133, or send a direct message to the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary through Facebook HERE.

The sanctuary hopes their insurance will help with the replacement of the hay shed, but they did say it won't cover 100 percent, so donations are being accepted. CLICK HERE to find out how you can help the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary.

Currently, the sanctuary is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm but will be switching to "regular hours" beginning April 1, 2021.

For more information about the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, CLICK HERE.

