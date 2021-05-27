‘Yellowstone’ TV Drama Reshooting in Montana, Extras Needed

Paid extras are needed for the Paramount TV drama "Yellowstone" starring Kevin Costner, when the show plans to reshoot a few scenes in Montana next month.

According to a Facebook post by Yellowstone Montana Extras, filming crews will be back in the Treasure State for a two-day shoot in Hamilton, MT beginning June 10, and the producers are looking for several people to "stand-in" for a protest scene.

Here are details about the two female stand-in's that Yellowstone is looking for:

Stand in 1: Caucasian female ages 25-45. Blonde, height 5'5 weight 110-130

Stand in 2: Asian female ages 20-45. Black -dk brown hair. Height 5'3-5'6

Stand-ins must be available on both June 10 and 11, with pay rate at $150 for 12 hours, and a $35 gas bump, according to the Facebook post.

Openings for "Protesters and Press" paid extras are also available, and those interested must be available for late nights, with filming expected to run until 1am on June 10. The pay rate for that role is $105 for 12 hours (+100 Covid test & covid test protocols), $35 for virtual fitting, and $35 gas bump, according to Yellowstone Montana Extras.

FBI and SWAT stand-ins are also needed for the protest scene, and these are the specifications for those roles, according to Yellowstone Montana Extras:

Men ages 25-55 waist 30-38 NO larger shoe size 9-12 we have limited uniforms.

Women ages 25-55 waist 27-28 with conservative looks and in good shape.

A mandatory COVID-19 test must be completed in Missoula between 8am and 6pm on June 8 to be considered for these roles.

Producers need the following information submitted to be considered for a stand-in role:

Name

Age

Phone number

Height/weight

Sizes men: shirt size, pant, waist, length, shoe size.

Sizes women Bra-waist, hips, pants, shirt and shoe size

Town you live in

Send that information and a current photo to: yellowstoneextrasmontana@gmail.com

Put in the subject line category you are submitting for. ONLY submit if you have open availability and are OK with COVID testing. -Yellowstone Montana Extras

The protest scene was supposed to be filmed late in 2020, but it had to be postponed due to snow. "Yellowstone" is returning next month to film Season 5, according to the post on Facebook

