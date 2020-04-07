Yellowstone Rangers are Doing Facebook Live Education Sessions

We are all figuring out new ways to get stuff done with social distancing and quarantine guidelines. That includes Yellowstone National Park which has been doing educational sessions on Facebook.

Here's one of their most recent sessions that also included a very nice pair of antlers.

These lessons are meant for kids, but I learned a thing or two and I'm always game for the Yellowstone park rangers and the props they share. Here's another example that was just shared this week also.

Hopefully you're already following Yellowstone National Park on Facebook. That should be a required thing for anyone that lives in Montana in my opinion. They've always been very creative with how they handle their social media and their efforts during this quarantine era have been excellent. This new video series is a great example of that.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app