Part of what gives Yellowstone its grand visual scale is the natural beauty of the settings in which it's filmed, and nothing is more important to that than the real-life ranch that substitutes for the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch on the hit show. Tucked away on Yellowstone's YouTube page is an amazing, nearly 12-minute-long video that takes viewers on a breathtaking tour of the real-life ranch and the unspoiled areas around it, and it'll make you long for wide open spaces.

A video clip titled "Support Your Mental Health With This Soothing Trip to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch" takes fans on location to Chief Joseph's Ranch in Darby, Mont., where the scenes that take place at the Dutton ranch on Yellowstone are filmed.

The video includes some of the actual structures that appear on the show, including the bunkhouse and the cabins, as well as the arena, but it also explores some of the terrain nearby, taking in some of the wildlife indigenous to the area, as well as some of the mountains, rivers, streams and open fields that are a part of Montana's untamed beauty.

The incredible footage is set to a soothing soundtrack, and the video has prompted a slew of comments from users who say it's just what the doctor ordered.

"This takes my breath away .... thank you so much. I can't even explain how this show has helped me escape the worst days and weeks and months," one viewer writes, while another adds, "... This actually brought slight tears to my eyes. I was thinking the exact same thing while watching this video."

"The beauty of Montana is a huge reason why I first started watching, this video is amazing," another writes.

Yellowstone follows the saga of the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. The show's action and drama derive from the family's conflict with all of the entities that border their land, as well as their own complicated family dynamics. Kevin Costner stars as the indomitable patriarch, John Dutton, and Yellowstone has become the most-watched show on cable television since it began in 2018. Season 5 is expected to premiere in the Fall of 2020 on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone fans can not only watch the video above, they can also stay at the ranch during the part of the year that filming is not taking place. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the cabins that are available for rent on the real-life ranch, or visit the ranch's website for more information.

Kevin Costner and fellow Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) have also owned spectacular ranches in real life. Scroll through below to see the real-life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and keep scrolling to inside the stunning homes of the show's stars.

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.