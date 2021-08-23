Yellowstone National Park Lifts Fire, Fishing Restrictions

Thanks to widespread rainfall over the past several days, Yellowstone National Park has announced that it is lifting a couple of restrictions that had been implemented several weeks ago.

According to a National Park Service press release, fire danger was lowered parkwide from very high to HIGH, due to an average of two inches of rain that fell across the park the week of August 16.

With the recent increase in precipitation and milder temperatures throughout the park, Yellowstone National Park has also lifted the fishing closure on rivers and streams.

Back on July 21, YNP implemented a fishing closure because of "high water temperatures and unprecedented low stream flows." Conditions on Yellowstone Park rivers and streams at that time were "stressful and even fatal to trout," according to the press release.

Park scientists have monitored flow and temperature data since the closure. Temperatures of Yellowstone's rivers and streams have cooled, and flows have improved. Water temperatures are now well below thermal thresholds for trout and flows are returning to long-term averages. -National Park Service

As of August 20, all anglers can resume fishing Yellowstone National Park rivers and streams from sunrise to sunset,

CLICK HERE for 2021 Fishing Regulations at Yellowstone National Park.

Here's an angler tip for fishing in Yellowstone, from the National Park Service:

Do not play hooked trout to exhaustion. Gently handle and release them quickly after they have revived. Your cooperation will protect the park fisheries and may preclude the need to prohibit fishing again this season should conditions worsen in rivers and creeks.

